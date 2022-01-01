Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
REUBEN SANDWICH WITH French Fries$14.95
Classic Marble Rye Bread toasted with corned Beef, Swiss & 1000 island. Served with hand cut french fries
Side French Fries$2.95
Hand Cut Idaho Potatoes, Seasoned with Old Bay
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Praline Bakery & Bistro image

SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Side Of French Fries$5.00
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
Item pic

 

PLANTA

4910 Elm Street, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PLAIN FRENCH FRIES*$8.00
TRUFFLE FRENCH FRIES*$9.25
truffle almond parmesan (contains nuts)
More about PLANTA
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tender w/ French Fries$9.00
French Fries$3.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Item pic

 

Terrain Cafe

7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$7.00
More about Terrain Cafe
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
French Fries (Contain Gluten)$6.25
(Fries are not Gluten Free)
More about Lilit Cafe
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
French Fries$7.00
More about M & N's Pizza
banner pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Momo

4862 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (2856 reviews)
French Fries$6.99
French Fries$6.99
More about Momo
banner pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pollo

10321 Westlake Dr, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (673 reviews)
FRENCH FRIES$5.50
More about Don Pollo
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
French Fries$3.85
More about Mayflower

