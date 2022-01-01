French fries in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve french fries
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|REUBEN SANDWICH WITH French Fries
|$14.95
Classic Marble Rye Bread toasted with corned Beef, Swiss & 1000 island. Served with hand cut french fries
|Side French Fries
|$2.95
Hand Cut Idaho Potatoes, Seasoned with Old Bay
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Side Of French Fries
|$5.00
More about PLANTA
PLANTA
4910 Elm Street, Bethesda
|PLAIN FRENCH FRIES*
|$8.00
|TRUFFLE FRENCH FRIES*
|$9.25
truffle almond parmesan (contains nuts)
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Kids Chicken Tender w/ French Fries
|$9.00
|French Fries
|$3.00
More about Lilit Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|French Fries (Contain Gluten)
|$6.25
(Fries are not Gluten Free)
More about Momo
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Momo
4862 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|French Fries
|$6.99
More about Don Pollo
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Don Pollo
10321 Westlake Dr, Bethesda
|FRENCH FRIES
|$5.50