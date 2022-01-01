Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve french onion soup

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$6.99
Caramelized, julienne-cut onions in a rich, beef stock, chopped thyme, and a pinch of sea salt topped with swiss cheese.
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
French Onion Soup$10.00
Traditional onion soup with aged gruyère and croûtons.
PLANTA

4910 Elm Street, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRENCH ONION SOUP*$12.25
lentils, cashew mozzarella, croutons, almond parmesan
Duck Duck Goose

7929 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup$15.00
gruyere cheese, crostini
