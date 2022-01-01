French onion soup in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve french onion soup
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|French Onion Soup
|$6.99
Caramelized, julienne-cut onions in a rich, beef stock, chopped thyme, and a pinch of sea salt topped with swiss cheese.
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|French Onion Soup
|$10.00
Traditional onion soup with aged gruyère and croûtons.
PLANTA
4910 Elm Street, Bethesda
|FRENCH ONION SOUP*
|$12.25
lentils, cashew mozzarella, croutons, almond parmesan