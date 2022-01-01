French toast in Bethesda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$11.99
Thick cut French toast served with two eggs any style and hashbrowns
Allergens: egg, dairy, gluten
Side French Toast$2.99
Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRENCH TOAST WITH EGGS/BACON$14.90
Sliced French Bread, Cinnamon & Vanilla Egg Batter, Homemade Caramel, Fresh California Strawberries
Scrambled Eggs & Bacon
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Savory French Toast$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
PLANTA

4910 Elm Street, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRENCH TOAST*$15.25
strawberry, raspberry, and coconut cream
Terrain Cafe

7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brioche French Toast$16.00
macerated berries, vanilla mascarpone, maple & oat granola
SANDWICHES

Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
French Toast$5.89
French Toast with Meat$6.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

St Elmo Deli

4818 St Elmo Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
French toast platter(Two eggs, sausage, French toast)$7.49
