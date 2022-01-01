French toast in Bethesda
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|French Toast
|$11.99
Thick cut French toast served with two eggs any style and hashbrowns
Allergens: egg, dairy, gluten
|Side French Toast
|$2.99
Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|FRENCH TOAST WITH EGGS/BACON
|$14.90
Sliced French Bread, Cinnamon & Vanilla Egg Batter, Homemade Caramel, Fresh California Strawberries
Scrambled Eggs & Bacon
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|French Toast
|$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Savory French Toast
|$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
PLANTA
4910 Elm Street, Bethesda
|FRENCH TOAST*
|$15.25
strawberry, raspberry, and coconut cream
Terrain Cafe
7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Brioche French Toast
|$16.00
macerated berries, vanilla mascarpone, maple & oat granola
SANDWICHES
Aria Beer, Wine & Deli
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda
|French Toast
|$5.89
|French Toast with Meat
|$6.95