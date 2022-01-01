Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.75
crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun with no sauces or condiments, served with a side of fries.
More about Ensemble
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Hookah Lounge

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Fried Chicken Fried Tenderloin Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, &amp; Mayo on bun
More about Avenue Hookah Lounge
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Cafe

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Fried Chicken Fried Tenderloin Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, &amp; Mayo on bun
More about Avenue Cafe

