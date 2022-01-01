Fried chicken sandwiches in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun with no sauces or condiments, served with a side of fries.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Avenue Hookah Lounge
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Fried Chicken Fried Tenderloin Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, & Mayo on bun