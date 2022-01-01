Fried rice in Bethesda
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|GF House Fried Rice
|$17.00
Stir fried shrimp, zucchini, asparagus, peas, onion, toasted sesame oil.
|Market Fresh Vegetable Fried Rice
|$15.00
Crispy mushrooms, with zucchini, asparagus, peas, onions. Spicy miso aioli.
|Stir Fried Spicy Rice Cakes
|$15.00
Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, sauteed vegetables, onions, shiitakes.
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
|Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice
|$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|R17 GRILLED CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$14.00
Grilled chicken , corn, white onions, green onions, carrot, egg
CURRY • NOODLES
Tara Thai Montgomery Mall
7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$13.50
Vegetables stir-fried with fried tofu and jasmine rice. (egg optional)
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$13.50
Choice of meat stir-fried with rice, basil leaves, and hot chili.
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice (Vegetarian)
|$13.50
Vegetables and tofu stir-fried with jasmine rice, basil leaves, and hot chili.
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Thai Fried Rice with Fresh Crabmeat
|$17.95
Thai fried rice with lump of fresh crabmeat.
|Fried Coconut Rice
|$13.95
Choice of chicken, pork or vegetable.
|Thai Fried Rice
|$12.95
Thai hot and spicy fried rice. Choice of chicken, pork or vegetable.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hanaro Sushi
7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Koshihikari Fried Rice
|$14.99
Stir fried koshihikari rice with mixed vegetables and egg.
Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.99
|Beef Fried Rice
|$14.99
|Pork Fried Rice
|$13.99
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd, Bethesda
|Fried Rice
|$19.95
choice of chicken,beef,shrimp,pork, vegetable or combination