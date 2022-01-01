Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

CHIKO - Bethesda

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF House Fried Rice$17.00
Stir fried shrimp, zucchini, asparagus, peas, onion, toasted sesame oil.
Market Fresh Vegetable Fried Rice$15.00
Crispy mushrooms, with zucchini, asparagus, peas, onions. Spicy miso aioli.
Stir Fried Spicy Rice Cakes$15.00
Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, sauteed vegetables, onions, shiitakes.
More about CHIKO - Bethesda
Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)

4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (200 reviews)
Takeout
R17 GRILLED CHICKEN FRIED RICE$14.00
Grilled chicken , corn, white onions, green onions, carrot, egg
More about Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
consumer pic

CURRY • NOODLES

Tara Thai Montgomery Mall

7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
Veggie Fried Rice$13.50
Vegetables stir-fried with fried tofu and jasmine rice. (egg optional)
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$13.50
Choice of meat stir-fried with rice, basil leaves, and hot chili.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice (Vegetarian)$13.50
Vegetables and tofu stir-fried with jasmine rice, basil leaves, and hot chili.
More about Tara Thai Montgomery Mall
banner pic

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Thai Fried Rice with Fresh Crabmeat$17.95
Thai fried rice with lump of fresh crabmeat.
Fried Coconut Rice$13.95
Choice of chicken, pork or vegetable.
Thai Fried Rice$12.95
Thai hot and spicy fried rice. Choice of chicken, pork or vegetable.
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hanaro Sushi

7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1759 reviews)
Koshihikari Fried Rice$14.99
Stir fried koshihikari rice with mixed vegetables and egg.
More about Hanaro Sushi
banner pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Momo

4862 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (2856 reviews)
Fried Rice$14.99
More about Momo
banner pic

 

Himalayan Heritage Restaurant

4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1334 reviews)
Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
Beef Fried Rice$14.99
Pork Fried Rice$13.99
More about Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
banner pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Hunan Kitchen

5253 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 3.9 (119 reviews)
Fried Rice$19.95
choice of chicken,beef,shrimp,pork, vegetable or combination
More about Hunan Kitchen
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Combination Fried Rice$10.35
Shrimp, chicken, and beef.
Roast Pork Fried Rice$9.85
Fried Rice$4.50
Fried Rice.
More about Mayflower

