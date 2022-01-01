Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit tarts in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve fruit tarts

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Red Fruit Tart (Serves 10)$42.99
The four colorful types of fruit that form the heart of this tart – cherry, raspberry, red currant, and blackberry – together recreate an evocative spectrum of summer produce.
The strong flavor of red fruit is offset by vanilla custard and crispy, flaky pastry. Available as individual slices or a whole tart serving 8 to 10 people.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Tart$7.25
Sweet dough with almond cream, pastry cream and fresh fruits.
More about Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

