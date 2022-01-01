Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve fudge

Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chocolate Fudge Cake (GF)$6.00
A decadent slice of homemade, chocolate fudge cake (gluten free)
More about Piccoli Piatti
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Chocolate Fudge Cake$8.75
More about Lilit Cafe
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake$8.25
More about M & N's Pizza
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
STOUT FUDGE BROWNIE PARTY PACK$33.09
Fudge brownie, chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar.
STOUT FUDGE BROWNIE$9.99
Fudge brownie, vanilla ice cream, stout fudge sauce, porter caramel, whipped cream.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Naan

Bruschetta

Edamame

Chicken Caesar Salad

Wonton Soup

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheesecake

Udon Noodles

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston