General tso chicken in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve general tso chicken
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|General Tso's Chicken
|$14.95
Crispy chicken coated with spicy tangy sauce.
|General Tso's Chicken Sauteed
|$14.95
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd, Bethesda
|General Tso’s Chicken
|$19.95
Hot and spicy can be altered to your taste.
|Vegetarian General Tso’s Chicken
|$16.95
Hot and spicy can be altered to your taste.