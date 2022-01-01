Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve general tso chicken

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
General Tso's Chicken$14.95
Crispy chicken coated with spicy tangy sauce.
General Tso's Chicken Sauteed$14.95
SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Hunan Kitchen

5253 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 3.9 (119 reviews)
General Tso’s Chicken$19.95
Hot and spicy can be altered to your taste.
Vegetarian General Tso’s Chicken$16.95
Hot and spicy can be altered to your taste.
Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
General Tso's Chicken$16.95
Hot and spicy. Served with white rice.
Vegetarian General Tso's Chicken$17.90
Hot and spicy.
General Tso's Chicken Combo Platter$16.50
Hot and spicy. Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
