Green beans in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve green beans

CHIKO - Bethesda

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF Wok-Blistered Green Beans$10.00
Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic.
Wok-Blistered Green Beans$10.00
Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic, roasted garlic ssamjang.
More about CHIKO - Bethesda
DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Five-Spice Green Beans$6.50
Lightly battered and fried to a crisp, tossed in our signature five-spice seasoning | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
GARLIC GREEN BEANS$4.99
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mon Ami Gabi

7239 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (4404 reviews)
French Green Beans$6.95
More about Mon Ami Gabi

