Green beans in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve green beans
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|GF Wok-Blistered Green Beans
|$10.00
Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic.
|Wok-Blistered Green Beans
|$10.00
Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic, roasted garlic ssamjang.
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Five-Spice Green Beans
|$6.50
Lightly battered and fried to a crisp, tossed in our signature five-spice seasoning | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|GARLIC GREEN BEANS
|$4.99