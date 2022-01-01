Grilled chicken in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken |Romaine | Mesclun | Homemade Vinaigrette | English Cucumbers | Red Onions
|Fettucine Alfredo w/ Grilled Chicken
|$18.00
homemade creamy alfredo sauce I fettuccine I grilled chicken
More about Piccoli Piatti
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
Ciabatta roll, grilled free range chicken, romaine, tomato, bacon, avocado spread, and garlic aioli.
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$6.00
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN
|$7.95
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Grilled Chicken w/ Ranch
|$8.75
More about Caddies On Cordell
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Grilled Chicken
|$11.00
|Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
More about Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|B22 LEMONGRASS GRILLED CHICKEN BANH MI
|$12.00
9-inch sub, butter, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, soy sauce, green pepper, lemongrass grilled chicken , fried eggs
|R16 GRILLED CHICKEN RICE
|$14.00
Steamed rice served with grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuces, cucumbers, basil, Vietnamese pickles, fish sauce AND small bowl of chicken broth
|R17 GRILLED CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$14.00
Grilled chicken , corn, white onions, green onions, carrot, egg
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Grilled Chicken w/ Ranch
|$8.75
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Grilled Honey Peanut Chicken
|$13.95
Marinated chicken breast with honey peanut sauce on bed of egg noodles.
|Grilled Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.95
Grilled chicken breast glazed with homemade teriyaki sauce.
|Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay
|$8.95
Skewers of chicken served with slightly spicy peanut sauce on the side. Four pieces.
More about M & N's Pizza
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Garden salad topped with marinated grilled chicken breast.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$18.00
Crispy Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken breast.
More about Uncle Julio's
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Grilled Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas
Spicy mesquite grilled jumbo shrimp, with mesquite grilled chicken fajitas. Served with Mexican butter, fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican Rice, and frijoles ala charra. Click to customize it into a Jalisco with skirt steak and chicken for $1
|Grilled Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas
Spicy mesquite grilled jumbo shrimp, with mesquite grilled chicken fajitas. Served with Mexican butter, fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican Rice, and frijoles ala charra. Click to customize it into a Jalisco with skirt steak and chicken for $1
More about Avenue Hookah Lounge
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Avenue Hookah Lounge
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$9.95
Marinated Chicken Breast, Provolone, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mayo, Lettuce, Served on Buttered Hoagie Roll with Lettuce & Mayo
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN
|$16.59
Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, hatch chile ranch.
|AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH PARTY PACK
|$130.99
10 sandwiches cut in half, grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, barely buzzed cheddar, hatch chile ranch.
More about Avenue Cafe
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Avenue Cafe
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$9.95
Marinated Chicken Breast, Provolone, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mayo, Lettuce, Served on Buttered Hoagie Roll with Lettuce & Mayo