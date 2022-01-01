Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled Chicken |Romaine | Mesclun | Homemade Vinaigrette | English Cucumbers | Red Onions
Fettucine Alfredo w/ Grilled Chicken$18.00
homemade creamy alfredo sauce I fettuccine I grilled chicken
Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$14.00
Ciabatta roll, grilled free range chicken, romaine, tomato, bacon, avocado spread, and garlic aioli.
Side Grilled Chicken$6.00
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant image

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN$7.95
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken w/ Ranch$8.75
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$11.00
Grilled Chicken$9.99
B22 LEMONGRASS GRILLED CHICKEN BANH MI image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)

4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (200 reviews)
Takeout
B22 LEMONGRASS GRILLED CHICKEN BANH MI$12.00
9-inch sub, butter, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, soy sauce, green pepper, lemongrass grilled chicken , fried eggs
R16 GRILLED CHICKEN RICE$14.00
Steamed rice served with grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuces, cucumbers, basil, Vietnamese pickles, fish sauce AND small bowl of chicken broth
R17 GRILLED CHICKEN FRIED RICE$14.00
Grilled chicken , corn, white onions, green onions, carrot, egg
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken w/ Ranch$8.75
banner pic

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Grilled Honey Peanut Chicken$13.95
Marinated chicken breast with honey peanut sauce on bed of egg noodles.
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki$15.95
Grilled chicken breast glazed with homemade teriyaki sauce.
Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay$8.95
Skewers of chicken served with slightly spicy peanut sauce on the side. Four pieces.
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Salad$18.00
Garden salad topped with marinated grilled chicken breast.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
Crispy Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken breast.
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Grilled Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas
Spicy mesquite grilled jumbo shrimp, with mesquite grilled chicken fajitas. Served with Mexican butter, fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican Rice, and frijoles ala charra. Click to customize it into a Jalisco with skirt steak and chicken for $1
Grilled Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas
Spicy mesquite grilled jumbo shrimp, with mesquite grilled chicken fajitas. Served with Mexican butter, fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican Rice, and frijoles ala charra. Click to customize it into a Jalisco with skirt steak and chicken for $1
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Hookah Lounge

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sub$9.95
Marinated Chicken Breast, Provolone, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mayo, Lettuce, Served on Buttered Hoagie Roll with Lettuce &amp; Mayo
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN $16.59
Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, hatch chile ranch.
AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH PARTY PACK$130.99
10 sandwiches cut in half, grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, barely buzzed cheddar, hatch chile ranch.
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Cafe

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Sub$9.95
Marinated Chicken Breast, Provolone, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mayo, Lettuce, Served on Buttered Hoagie Roll with Lettuce &amp; Mayo
banner pic

SANDWICHES

Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing.
