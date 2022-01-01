Honey chicken in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve honey chicken
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Honey-Garlic Chicken Banh Mi
|$11.00
Crispy chicken bites tossed in our hot honey dip, crispy garlic, pickled veggies, herbs, and comeback sauce on a hoagie roll
*contains dairy and gluten
|Hot Honey Dipped Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Crispy chicken breast with our signature hot honey dip, spicy pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, and ranch on a toasted bun
*contains dairy and gluten
|Kids Honey Butter Chicken Sliders
|$7.50
two of our honey butter rolls turned into sliders - served with a side of fries.
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Honey Peanut Noodles with Chicken
|$12.95
Fried tofu, bean sprouts, and spinach with egg noodles served with peanut sauce.
|Grilled Honey Peanut Chicken
|$13.95
Marinated chicken breast with honey peanut sauce on bed of egg noodles.