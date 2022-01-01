Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve honey chicken

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey-Garlic Chicken Banh Mi$11.00
Crispy chicken bites tossed in our hot honey dip, crispy garlic, pickled veggies, herbs, and comeback sauce on a hoagie roll
*contains dairy and gluten
Hot Honey Dipped Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Crispy chicken breast with our signature hot honey dip, spicy pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, and ranch on a toasted bun
*contains dairy and gluten
Kids Honey Butter Chicken Sliders$7.50
two of our honey butter rolls turned into sliders - served with a side of fries.
More about Ensemble
SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Honey Peanut Noodles with Chicken$12.95
Fried tofu, bean sprouts, and spinach with egg noodles served with peanut sauce.
Grilled Honey Peanut Chicken$13.95
Marinated chicken breast with honey peanut sauce on bed of egg noodles.
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

