Hot chocolate in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Dolcezza Gelato
Dolcezza Gelato
7111 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Large Barista Hot Chocolate
|$5.75
More about Georgetown Bagelry
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Hot Chocolate
|$1.50
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy