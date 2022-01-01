Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Dolcezza Gelato

7111 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Barista Hot Chocolate$5.75
More about Dolcezza Gelato
Georgetown Bagelry image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$1.50
More about Georgetown Bagelry
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
banner pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickside Food & Drink

4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
Hot Chocolate Brownie Sunday$9.00
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE BROWNIE/ BRICKSIDE VANILLA ICE CREAM/ MARSHMALLOWS
More about Brickside Food & Drink

