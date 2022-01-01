Kimchi in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve kimchi
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Pork & Kimchi Potsticker
|$10.00
Sesame dipping sauce.
|GF Napa Cabbage Kimchi
|$4.00
|Kimchi Pancake
|$7.00
Spicy soy dressing.
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Housemade Kimchi
|$8.00
Spicy fermented veggies, made in-house daily.
|Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice
|$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
SALADS
BIBIBOP Asian Grill
4820 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|KIMCHI
|$1.89
The powerful probiotic served on the side of most Korean meals. Low in calories and high in vitamins A,B, & C, Kimchi is the side dish that cares for your well-being.