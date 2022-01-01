Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve kimchi

Pork & Kimchi Potsticker image

 

CHIKO - Bethesda

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork & Kimchi Potsticker$10.00
Sesame dipping sauce.
GF Napa Cabbage Kimchi$4.00
Kimchi Pancake$7.00
Spicy soy dressing.
More about CHIKO - Bethesda
Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Housemade Kimchi$8.00
Spicy fermented veggies, made in-house daily.
Steak and Kimchi Fried Rice$8.50
Spicy kimchi, sliced steak, eggs, onions, and gochujang sauce.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
consumer pic

SALADS

BIBIBOP Asian Grill

4820 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (2774 reviews)
KIMCHI$1.89
The powerful probiotic served on the side of most Korean meals. Low in calories and high in vitamins A,B, &amp; C, Kimchi is the side dish that cares for your well-being.
More about BIBIBOP Asian Grill
banner pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Momo

4862 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (2856 reviews)
Kimchi$2.99
More about Momo

