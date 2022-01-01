Kung pao chicken in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve kung pao chicken
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Vegetarian Kung Pao Chicken
|$16.95
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd, Bethesda
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$19.95
Hot and spicy can be altered to your taste.
|Kung Pao Chicken and Shrimp
|$20.95
Diced chicken and shrimp sauteed in rich brown sauce with peanuts and celery
|Vegetarian Kung Pao Chicken
|$16.95
Hot and spicy can be altered to your taste.