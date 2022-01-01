Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kung pao chicken in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Vegetarian Kung Pao Chicken$16.95
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Hunan Kitchen

5253 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 3.9 (119 reviews)
Kung Pao Chicken$19.95
Hot and spicy can be altered to your taste.
Kung Pao Chicken and Shrimp$20.95
Diced chicken and shrimp sauteed in rich brown sauce with peanuts and celery
Vegetarian Kung Pao Chicken$16.95
Hot and spicy can be altered to your taste.
More about Hunan Kitchen

