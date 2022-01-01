Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve lasagna

Consumer pic

 

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Lasagna$16.00
layered egg pasta sheets I ricotta I mozzarella I marinara
Lasagna Bolognese$18.00
Same as our cheese lasagna with seasoned beef!
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Zoodles Lasagna GF$20.00
14" Lasagna Pizza$24.00
Zoodles Lasagna GF (L)$15.00
More about Mamma Lucia
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Lasagna (GF Available)$19.99
Choice of homemade lasagna (meat, spinach or eggplant). Served with Caesar salad. (GF)
More about Lilit Cafe
banner pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Panetteria Ristorante

4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 3.6 (574 reviews)
LASAGNA DI VEGETALI GRIGLIATI$15.00
layers of grilled vegetables with marinara sauce. This dish does not include pasta
Lasagna Al Forno$17.00
layers of pasta with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce and béchamel sauce topped with parmesan cheese
More about La Panetteria Ristorante

