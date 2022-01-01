Lasagna in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve lasagna
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Cheese Lasagna
|$16.00
layered egg pasta sheets I ricotta I mozzarella I marinara
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$18.00
Same as our cheese lasagna with seasoned beef!
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Zoodles Lasagna GF
|$20.00
|14" Lasagna Pizza
|$24.00
|Zoodles Lasagna GF (L)
|$15.00
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Lasagna (GF Available)
|$19.99
Choice of homemade lasagna (meat, spinach or eggplant). Served with Caesar salad. (GF)
La Panetteria Ristorante
4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|LASAGNA DI VEGETALI GRIGLIATI
|$15.00
layers of grilled vegetables with marinara sauce. This dish does not include pasta
|Lasagna Al Forno
|$17.00
layers of pasta with ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce and béchamel sauce topped with parmesan cheese