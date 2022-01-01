Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve lassi

banner pic

 

Himalayan Heritage Restaurant

4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1334 reviews)
Mango Lassi$4.99
More about Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
banner pic

SMOOTHIES

Puree Artisan Juice Bar

4903 Elm St, Bethesda

Avg 4 (257 reviews)
Orange Lassi$11.00
Orange, nut milk, vanilla, mango, cardamon, cinnamon, and Himalayan salt.
More about Puree Artisan Juice Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Tostadas

Turkey Wraps

Barbacoas

Omelettes

Steak Burritos

Chutney

Lo Mein

Lentil Soup

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston