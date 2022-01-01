Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon tarts in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve lemon tarts

PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Tart$6.95
Almond sweet dough, lemon curd, Italian meringue
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Mint Tart$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Meringue Tart (indi)$6.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Fresh Baguette

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
Mini Lemon Meringue Tart$2.85
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, Milk, egg and almond.
Lemon Meringue Tart$8.35
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg and almond.
Lemon Meringue Tart$47.65
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg and almond. Order 48h in advance
