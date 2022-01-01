Lemon tarts in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve lemon tarts
More about Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Lemon Tart
|$6.95
Almond sweet dough, lemon curd, Italian meringue
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Lemon Mint Tart
|$5.00
A buttery crisp shell filled with tart lemon mint curd and topped with sweet meringue.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Lemon Meringue Tart (indi)
|$6.00
More about Fresh Baguette
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Fresh Baguette
4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Mini Lemon Meringue Tart
|$2.85
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, Milk, egg and almond.
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$8.35
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg and almond.
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$47.65
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg and almond. Order 48h in advance
More about Fresh Baguette
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Fresh Baguette
4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$47.65
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg and almond. Order 48h in advance
|Mini Lemon Meringue Tart
|$2.85
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, Milk, egg and almond.
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$8.35
Crusty pie crust filled with lemon cream and covered with a soft meringue. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg and almond.