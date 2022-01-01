Lo mein in Bethesda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken Lo Mein image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Lo Mein$9.00
Egg noodles, sliced chicken, spring onions, napa, bean sprouts, onions, carrots, served in a savory lo mein sauce | Available Veggie Friendly
Kid's Chicken Lo Mein$4.50
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
banner pic

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Beef Lo Mein$13.95
Vegetable Lo Mein$12.95
Shrimp Lo Mein$13.95
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
banner pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Hunan Kitchen

5253 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 3.9 (119 reviews)
Lo Mein$19.95
Chicken, vegetables, pork, beef shrimp or.combination
More about Hunan Kitchen
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Roast Pork Lo Mein$9.85
Combination Lo Mein$10.35
Shrimp, chicken, and beef.
Ham Lo Mein$9.85
More about Mayflower

