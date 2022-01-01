Lo mein in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve lo mein
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Chicken Lo Mein
|$9.00
Egg noodles, sliced chicken, spring onions, napa, bean sprouts, onions, carrots, served in a savory lo mein sauce | Available Veggie Friendly
|Kid's Chicken Lo Mein
|$4.50
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Beef Lo Mein
|$13.95
|Vegetable Lo Mein
|$12.95
|Shrimp Lo Mein
|$13.95
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd, Bethesda
|Lo Mein
|$19.95
Chicken, vegetables, pork, beef shrimp or.combination