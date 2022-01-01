Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster "Mac & Cheese"$27.95
Creamy Mac & Cheese with PLENTY of poached Maine Lobster, 2 cheeses & Buttery Breadcrumb, served with side of Daily Vegetables
THURSDAY LOBSTER: 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster - Order Anytime for THURSDAY pickup$29.00
[SPECIAL THURSDAY LOBSTER!] Steamed 1 1/4 lb Maine Lobster, Drawn Butter, Daily Vegetables, Seasoned Roasted Baby Potatoes
Lobster Pasta$29.90
Steamed Fresh Lobster Meat,Asparagus, Roma Tomato, Cognac Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Luke's Lobster Bethesda

7129 Bethesda Ln, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1067 reviews)
Lobster Mac$12.00
Pasta in a mascarpone-cheddar blend with chunks of wild-caught lobster, topped with garlic herb breadcrumbs.
Lobster Bisque
Hearty chunks of wild-caught lobster claw meat in a smooth, cream-based soup made with lobster. Made in small batches by Hurricane's Soups in Greene, Maine. GF
Lobster Roll
Our claim to fame! 4oz or 6oz of chilled, wild-caught lobster in a toasted, buttered bun with mayo, lemon butter, and Luke's Secret Seasoning. Served with kettle chips.
More about Luke's Lobster Bethesda
banner pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Hunan Kitchen

5253 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 3.9 (119 reviews)
Shrimp in Lobster Sauce$20.95
Hot and spicy can be altered to your taste.
More about Hunan Kitchen
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$13.75
Served with rice.
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce Combo Platter$16.50
Served with roast pork fried rice and egg roll.
More about Mayflower

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Chicken Teriyaki

Hot And Sour Soup

Rock Shrimp Tempura

Wonton Soup

Chicken Rice Soup

Chow Fun

Turkey Bacon

Kale Salad

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston