Lobsters in Bethesda

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Lobster "Mac & Cheese"
|$27.95
Creamy Mac & Cheese with PLENTY of poached Maine Lobster, 2 cheeses & Buttery Breadcrumb, served with side of Daily Vegetables
|THURSDAY LOBSTER: 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster - Order Anytime for THURSDAY pickup
|$29.00
[SPECIAL THURSDAY LOBSTER!] Steamed 1 1/4 lb Maine Lobster, Drawn Butter, Daily Vegetables, Seasoned Roasted Baby Potatoes
|Lobster Pasta
|$29.90
Steamed Fresh Lobster Meat,Asparagus, Roma Tomato, Cognac Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Luke's Lobster Bethesda
7129 Bethesda Ln, Bethesda
|Lobster Mac
|$12.00
Pasta in a mascarpone-cheddar blend with chunks of wild-caught lobster, topped with garlic herb breadcrumbs.
|Lobster Bisque
Hearty chunks of wild-caught lobster claw meat in a smooth, cream-based soup made with lobster. Made in small batches by Hurricane's Soups in Greene, Maine. GF
|Lobster Roll
Our claim to fame! 4oz or 6oz of chilled, wild-caught lobster in a toasted, buttered bun with mayo, lemon butter, and Luke's Secret Seasoning. Served with kettle chips.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd, Bethesda
|Shrimp in Lobster Sauce
|$20.95
Hot and spicy can be altered to your taste.