Lomo in Bethesda

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Lomo de Puerco(Tapa)$8.25
Grilled Pork Loin with Brandy Pineapple Sauce. Gluten-free
Lomo Salteado$20.50
Sauteed NY Steak with Rosemary-Red-Wine Sauce, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes & Cilantro. Served with Rice
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Saltado$24.95
banner pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pollo

10321 Westlake Dr, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (673 reviews)
LOMO SALTADO$20.95
Stir fry steak with red onions, tomato, green onion, and parsley served with French fries and white rice.
