Lomo in Bethesda

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Lomo de Puerco(Tapa)
|$8.25
Grilled Pork Loin with Brandy Pineapple Sauce. Gluten-free
|Lomo Salteado
|$20.50
Sauteed NY Steak with Rosemary-Red-Wine Sauce, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes & Cilantro. Served with Rice
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Lomo Saltado
|$24.95