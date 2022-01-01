Macarons in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve macarons
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Large Chocolate Macaron
|$7.99
Our know-how for gourmets: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with a rich chocolate ganache.
|Salted Caramel Macaron
|$7.50
|Large Vanilla Macaron
|$7.99
The supreme French delicacy, the gourmet version: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with vanilla cream.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Spanish Diner - Bethesda
7271 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Menu del Dia de Macarones
|$85.00
This feast serves up to four and features: Macarrones con chorizo, Olivas, 4 Vasos de Gazpacho, Pan con Tomate and Flan for dessert.
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Macaron Box of 5
|$10.25
Assorted selection of traditional & seasonal hand crafted French macarons
|Macarons Gift Box - 15 Pieces
|$32.00
Assorted selection of traditional & seasonal hand crafted French macarons.
|Macarons Gift Box - 20 Pieces
|$42.25
Assorted selection of traditional & seasonal hand crafted French macarons