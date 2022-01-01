Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve macarons

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chocolate Macaron$7.99
Our know-how for gourmets: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with a rich chocolate ganache.
Salted Caramel Macaron$7.50
Large Vanilla Macaron$7.99
The supreme French delicacy, the gourmet version: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with vanilla cream.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Spanish Diner - Bethesda

7271 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (4386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Menu del Dia de Macarones$85.00
This feast serves up to four and features: Macarrones con chorizo, Olivas, 4 Vasos de Gazpacho, Pan con Tomate and Flan for dessert.
More about Spanish Diner - Bethesda
PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Macaron Box of 5$10.25
Assorted selection of traditional & seasonal hand crafted French macarons
Macarons Gift Box - 15 Pieces$32.00
Assorted selection of traditional & seasonal hand crafted French macarons.
Macarons Gift Box - 20 Pieces$42.25
Assorted selection of traditional & seasonal hand crafted French macarons
More about Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

