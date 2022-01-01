Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Mahi Taco - Special$14.00
Lightly battered mahi, ranchera sauce topped with a citrus pico slaw. Corn tortillas.
Single Baja Mahi Taco - Special$5.75
Lightly battered mahi, ranchera sauce topped with a citrus pico slaw. Corn tortillas.
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Single Baja Mahi Taco - Special$5.75
Lightly battered mahi, ranchera sauce topped with a citrus pico slaw. Corn tortillas.
Baja Mahi Taco - SPECIAL$14.00
Lightly battered mahi, ranchera sauce topped with a citrus pico slaw. Corn tortillas.
More about Fish Taco
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Grilled Mahi Mahi (GF)$32.99
Served on sautéed spinach and crushed potatoes topped with mango salsa. (GF)
More about Lilit Cafe

