Mediterranean salad in Bethesda

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Farro Salad$7.00
Light farro salad with roasted carrots, feta cheese, peppadew pepper and arugula. | Size: 1 Pint
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Hookah Lounge

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Mediterranean Salad$8.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Feta Cheese
More about Avenue Hookah Lounge
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Cafe

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Mediterranean Salad$8.95
Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Oregano, Feta Cheese
More about Avenue Cafe

