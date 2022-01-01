Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve muffins

Georgetown Bagelry image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$3.00
Muffins$3.00
Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.00
More about Georgetown Bagelry
87db3461-3e77-4bac-878b-b4e1bd22bf21 image

PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin$3.55
Homemade muffins with streussel topping
More about Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
Item pic

 

Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Babka Muffin$4.50
Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.
More about Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Joe & The Juice

10301 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (210 reviews)
Blueberry Muffin$3.49
Blueberry Muffin
More about Joe & The Juice
consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Joe & The Juice

7263 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (474 reviews)
Blueberry Muffin$3.49
Blueberry Muffin
Choco Muffin$3.49
Choco Muffin
More about Joe & The Juice
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Fresh Baguette

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
Muffin Blueberry$4.50
Sweet, moist cake with blueberries topped with sugar and lemon zest. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
Muffin Morning Glory Vegan$4.50
The great taste and chewy texture combination of carrots with flavors of apple, raisin, coconut and cinnamon. Contains: Wheat, coconut. No dairy. Vegan.
More about Fresh Baguette
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Fresh Baguette

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
Muffin Blueberry$4.50
Sweet, moist cake with blueberries topped with sugar and lemon zest. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
Muffin Morning Glory Vegan$4.50
The great taste and chewy texture combination of carrots with flavors of apple, raisin, coconut and cinnamon. Contains: Wheat, coconut. No dairy. Vegan.
More about Fresh Baguette

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Tomato Basil Soup

Chips And Salsa

Paella Valenciana

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chow Fun

Vegetable Dumplings

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston