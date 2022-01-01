Muffins in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve muffins
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.00
|Muffins
|$3.00
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.00
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Muffin
|$3.55
Homemade muffins with streussel topping
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Chocolate Babka Muffin
|$4.50
Chocolate Babka in an easy-to-eat muffin form! A Call Your Mother specialty.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Joe & The Juice
10301 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.49
Blueberry Muffin
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Joe & The Juice
7263 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.49
Blueberry Muffin
|Choco Muffin
|$3.49
Choco Muffin
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Fresh Baguette
4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Muffin Blueberry
|$4.50
Sweet, moist cake with blueberries topped with sugar and lemon zest. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
|Muffin Morning Glory Vegan
|$4.50
The great taste and chewy texture combination of carrots with flavors of apple, raisin, coconut and cinnamon. Contains: Wheat, coconut. No dairy. Vegan.
