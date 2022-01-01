Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Mushroom & Oat Burger image

 

Terrain Cafe

7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom & Oat Burger$14.00
whole grain mustard aioli, gruyère, brioche bun, fries or simply dressed greens
More about Terrain Cafe
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Hookah Lounge

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Mushroom &amp; Swiss Burger$10.95
5 oz Patty, Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms (in soy sauce), Pickles, Onion, with Lettuce, Ketchup &amp; Mayo on Brioche Roll
More about Avenue Hookah Lounge
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Cafe

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Mushroom &amp; Swiss Burger$10.95
5 oz Patty, Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms (in soy sauce), Pickles, Onion, with Lettuce, Ketchup &amp; Mayo on Brioche Roll
More about Avenue Cafe

