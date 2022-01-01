Mussels in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve mussels
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Mussels
|$16.00
Served with grilled bread. Choose from...
In Brodo - cherry tomatoes, basil, chili, garlic, white wine.
Marinara - marinara, white wine, parsley.
Smoky Pancetta - crema, leeks, parsley.
Pistachio Pesto - white wine, shallots.
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Mussels Appetizer
|$10.80
Sautéed PEI Mussles, Applewood Bacon, White Beans, White Wine & Butter
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Mejillones (Mussels)
|$8.95
Fresh Steamed Mussels with Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Red Onions, Butter & White Wine