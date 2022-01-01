Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve mussels

Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$16.00
Served with grilled bread. Choose from...
In Brodo - cherry tomatoes, basil, chili, garlic, white wine.
Marinara - marinara, white wine, parsley.
Smoky Pancetta - crema, leeks, parsley.
Pistachio Pesto - white wine, shallots.
More about Piccoli Piatti
Item pic

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels Appetizer$10.80
Sautéed PEI Mussles, Applewood Bacon, White Beans, White Wine & Butter
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Guardado's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Mejillones (Mussels)$8.95
Fresh Steamed Mussels with Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Red Onions, Butter & White Wine
More about Guardado's Restaurant
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
APP - Mussels$14.00
Mussels - D$21.00
More about Mamma Lucia

