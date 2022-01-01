Nicoise salad in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve nicoise salad
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$12.99
Tuna salad mixed with PAUL vinaigrette, tomato, cucumber black olives, green beans, red onion, & a hard-boiled egg.
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish