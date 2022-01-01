Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nicoise salad in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve nicoise salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$12.99
Tuna salad mixed with PAUL vinaigrette, tomato, cucumber black olives, green beans, red onion, & a hard-boiled egg.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Hot Chocolate

Lobsters

Cucumber Salad

Miso Soup

Macarons

Shrimp Rolls

Steamed Dumplings

Tarts

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston