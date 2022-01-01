Noodle soup in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Large Chicken Noodle Soup
|$9.99
|Small Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
More about Caddies On Cordell
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.00
Soup Like Grandma Used To Make. With Chicken Egg Noodles, Carrots Celery And Onion
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Large Chicken Noodle Soup
|$9.99
|Small Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Pho Vietnamese Noodle Soup Large
|$12.95
Pho Vietnamese Soup
|Lemongrass Coconut Style Noodle Soup
|$15.95
|Tom Yum Style Noodle Soup
|$15.95
More about Hanaro Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hanaro Sushi
7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Udon Noodle Soup
|$15.99
A kakejiru broth with mushrooms, baby bok choy, egg, onion, and kamaboko (fishcake).
More about Hunan Kitchen
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd, Bethesda
|Combination Noodle Soup
|$17.95
Soft noodles with chicken, beef, baby shrimp, and vegetables in clear broth.
|Combination Noodle Soup
|$19.95
Soft noodles with chicken, beef, baby shrimp, and vegetables in clear broth.