Omelettes in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve omelettes
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Egg White Omelette
|$13.99
Three egg whites with up to three toppings of your choice served with a side of fresh greens.
Additional Ingredients: Ham, Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onions, or Fresh Spinach, Prosciutto, Grilled Chicken, Bacon or Smoked Salmon
|Omelette
|$13.99
Three egg omelette with one protein and two toppings of your choice served with a side of fresh greens.
Additional Ingredients: Ham, Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onions, or Fresh Spinach, Prosciutto, Grilled Chicken, Bacon or Smoked Salmon
|Vegetarian Omelette
|$13.99
Three egg omelette with three toppings of your choice served with a side of fresh greens.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Badus Omelette
|$11.00
|Badu's Omelette
|$12.00
2 Scrambled Eggs, Lox, Onions and Black Pepper. Choice with bagel or on the side.
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Fajita Omelette
Bell Peppers | Green Onions | Pico De Gallo | Guacamole | Sour Cream | Hand Cut Fries
Chicken $13
Steak $15
Shrimp $15
Vegetarian $10
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Omelette
|$16.00
Barrel and Crow
4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Three Egg Omelette
|$15.00
Chives, Swiss Cheese, Red Bell Pepper, Wild Mushrooms, House Mixed Greens