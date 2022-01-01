Pad thai in Bethesda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai Lettuce Wrap$4.00
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
PLANTA

4910 Elm Street, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PAD THAI SLAW*$18.25
green papaya, cabbage, lemongrass, kelp noodles, peanut sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)
More about PLANTA
CURRY • NOODLES

Tara Thai Montgomery Mall

7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
Pad Thai$13.50
Choice of meat with thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean curd, egg, scallion, and bean sprout and topped with crushed peanut.
Pad Thai Jae$13.50
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with mixed fresh veggies, fried tofu, bean curd, and crushed peanuts. (Egg optional)
More about Tara Thai Montgomery Mall
SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Pad Thai$13.95
Choice of meat or vegetables stir fried with wide rice noodles, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, egg, bell peppers, and onions.
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
SUSHI • RAMEN

Hanaro Sushi

7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1759 reviews)
Pad Thai$14.99
Rice noodles, tofu, sprouts, snow peas, and egg seasoned with tamarind sauce.
More about Hanaro Sushi
Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Pad Thai$15.55
More about Mayflower

