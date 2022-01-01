Pad thai in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve pad thai
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Pad Thai Lettuce Wrap
|$4.00
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
PLANTA
4910 Elm Street, Bethesda
|PAD THAI SLAW*
|$18.25
green papaya, cabbage, lemongrass, kelp noodles, peanut sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)
CURRY • NOODLES
Tara Thai Montgomery Mall
7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda
|Pad Thai
|$13.50
Choice of meat with thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean curd, egg, scallion, and bean sprout and topped with crushed peanut.
|Pad Thai Jae
|$13.50
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with mixed fresh veggies, fried tofu, bean curd, and crushed peanuts. (Egg optional)
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Pad Thai
|$13.95
Choice of meat or vegetables stir fried with wide rice noodles, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, egg, bell peppers, and onions.
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hanaro Sushi
7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Pad Thai
|$14.99
Rice noodles, tofu, sprouts, snow peas, and egg seasoned with tamarind sauce.