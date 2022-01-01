Pancakes in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve pancakes
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Side Pancake
|$2.49
Allergens: Gluten
|Pancake Stack
|$11.99
3 pancakes served with 2 eggs any style ana hash browns
Allergens: egg, gluten, dairy
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Kimchi Pancake
|$7.00
Spicy soy dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Pancakes and Egg
|$13.99
Your choice of eggs accompanied by two fluffy pancakes, fruit salad, and patatas bravas
|Buttermilk Pancake
|$9.99
Guapo's favorite with four of our signature fluffy pancakes. Simply delicious
Barrel and Crow
4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$13.00
Smoked Bacon, Berry Compote, Maple Syrup
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Indian Pancakes
|$7.95
Roti canai or traditional Malaysian Indian pancakes served with spicy curry sauce. Two pieces.
|Scallion Pancakes
|$6.95
Pan fried pancakes with scallions, served with sweet chili dipping sauce. Three pieces.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Momo
4862 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Pajeon: Seafood Scallion Pancake
|$15.99
Korean savory pancake topped with scallions.