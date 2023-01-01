Pasta salad in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve pasta salad
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Pesto Pasta Salad Cup
|$7.49
An individual serving of fusilli pasta mixed with a creamy pesto sauce.
More about Jetties - Bethesda
Jetties - Bethesda
4829 Fairmont Ave, Bethesda
|Large Fusilli Pasta Salad
|$8.00
pepperoncini, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, scallions, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, salami, parmesan, feta, and cheddar, red wine oregano vinaigrette, fresh herbs
|SMALL FUSILLI PASTA SALAD
|$5.00
pepperoncini, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, scallions, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, salami, parmesan, feta, and cheddar, red wine oregano vinaigrette, fresh herbs