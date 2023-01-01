Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve pasta salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Pasta Salad Cup$7.49
An individual serving of fusilli pasta mixed with a creamy pesto sauce.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Jetties - Bethesda

4829 Fairmont Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Large Fusilli Pasta Salad$8.00
pepperoncini, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, scallions, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, salami, parmesan, feta, and cheddar, red wine oregano vinaigrette, fresh herbs
SMALL FUSILLI PASTA SALAD$5.00
pepperoncini, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, scallions, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, salami, parmesan, feta, and cheddar, red wine oregano vinaigrette, fresh herbs
More about Jetties - Bethesda

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Coleslaw

Brisket

Cookies

Collard Greens

Shrimp Burritos

Greek Salad

Reuben

Veggie Burritos

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (456 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1067 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (412 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (310 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston