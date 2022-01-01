Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 dozen Pastries - Chef's Selection$38.00
Chef's daily selection of 12 breakfast pastries
More about Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pastry Basket$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Fresh Baguette

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
Ten Pieces of Pastry$25.75
More about Fresh Baguette
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Fresh Baguette

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
Ten Pieces of Pastry$25.75
More about Fresh Baguette

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Tostadas

Prosciutto

Mei Fun

Pork Fried Rice

Margherita Pizza

Pretzels

Shrimp Wraps

Nachos

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston