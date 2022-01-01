Pastries in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve pastries
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|1 dozen Pastries - Chef's Selection
|$38.00
Chef's daily selection of 12 breakfast pastries
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Pastry Basket
|$10.50
Assortment of housemade morning pastries served with butter and housemade seasonal jam and your choice of coffee or tea.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Almonds)
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Fresh Baguette
4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Ten Pieces of Pastry
|$25.75