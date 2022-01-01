Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve pecan pies

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Maple Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Bethesda
Pecan Pie image

SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Pie$37.00
Serves 8.
Full of nuts with just the right amount of gooey filling!
THANKSGIVING BAKERY TREATS ARE AVAILABLE STARTING NOW.
FOR PICK UP ON THE 24, PLEASE PRE-ORDER BY NOVEMBER 20
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Mediterranean Salad

Fried Rice

Egg Sandwiches

Steak Quesadillas

Seafood Paella

Cheeseburgers

Calamari

Chicken Rolls

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (436 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (980 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston