Pecan pies in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve pecan pies
More about Tatte Bakery - Bethesda
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery - Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
|Maple Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Pecan Pie
|$37.00
Serves 8.
Full of nuts with just the right amount of gooey filling!
THANKSGIVING BAKERY TREATS ARE AVAILABLE STARTING NOW.
FOR PICK UP ON THE 24, PLEASE PRE-ORDER BY NOVEMBER 20