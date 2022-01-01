Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

 

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatballs with Penne$16.00
hand rolled beef meatballs I homemade marinara sauce I penne pasta
Penne Primavera$15.00
Roma tomatoes, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic
Penne with 1 Meatball & 1 Sausage$15.00
"pasta our way" 1 meatball / 1 sausage I marinara sauce I penne pasta
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant image

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne for Promise$22.80
Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Portobello, Asparagus,Rose Sauce, penne Pasta, Spinach
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Alatri Bros image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Alatri Bros

4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Buttered Penne$5.00
Little Penne & Tomato$6.00
More about Alatri Bros
Praline Bakery & Bistro image

SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Penne Pasta$6.00
Served with butter.
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Vodka Sauce D$19.00
Sm. Penne Vodka Sauce$80.00
Penne Vodka Sauce - LP$14.00
More about Mamma Lucia
banner pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Panetteria Ristorante

4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 3.6 (574 reviews)
Penne Alla Vodka$18.00
Penne pasta sautéed with caramelized onions, tomatoes, scallions, smoked salmon in a pink vodka sauce
PENNE ALL’AMATRICIANA$18.00
penne pasta sautéed with applewood bacon, onions, tomatoes and a touch of chili flakes peppers
More about La Panetteria Ristorante

