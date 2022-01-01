Penne in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve penne
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Meatballs with Penne
|$16.00
hand rolled beef meatballs I homemade marinara sauce I penne pasta
|Penne Primavera
|$15.00
Roma tomatoes, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic
|Penne with 1 Meatball & 1 Sausage
|$15.00
"pasta our way" 1 meatball / 1 sausage I marinara sauce I penne pasta
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Penne for Promise
|$22.80
Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Portobello, Asparagus,Rose Sauce, penne Pasta, Spinach
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Alatri Bros
4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Buttered Penne
|$5.00
|Little Penne & Tomato
|$6.00
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Kid's Penne Pasta
|$6.00
Served with butter.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Penne Vodka Sauce D
|$19.00
|Sm. Penne Vodka Sauce
|$80.00
|Penne Vodka Sauce - LP
|$14.00
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Panetteria Ristorante
4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$18.00
Penne pasta sautéed with caramelized onions, tomatoes, scallions, smoked salmon in a pink vodka sauce
|PENNE ALL’AMATRICIANA
|$18.00
penne pasta sautéed with applewood bacon, onions, tomatoes and a touch of chili flakes peppers