Pies in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Edith's Pizza

6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEF'S SPECIAL: OLD BAY PIE$19.95
Chicken Breast seasoned in Old Bay, red onions, over our white sauce and our house cheese blend, a drizzle of Hot Honey and finished with an Old Bay Butter Garlic Crust
PERSONAL-CHEF'S SPECIAL: OLD BAY PIE$14.95
Chicken Breast seasoned in Old Bay, red onions, over our white sauce and our house cheese blend, a drizzle of Hot Honey and finished with an Old Bay Butter Garlic Crust
More about Edith's Pizza
Alatri Bros image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Alatri Bros

4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato & Mozzarella Pie$14.30
fresh mozzarella | oregano | tomato sauce
Tomato & Mozzarella Pie$13.00
fresh mozzarella | oregano | tomato sauce
Meatball Pie$14.00
chicken or beef meatballs | mozzarella | tomato sauce | parsley
More about Alatri Bros
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice$6.00
Flaky double crusted pie filled with fresh strawberries and rhubarb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
Chicken Pot Pie image

SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$22.00
Poached chicken, carrots, peal onion, mushrooms, peas, thyme, homemade puff pastry top.
Kid's Chicken Pot Pie$10.00
Vegetables, Homemade Puff Pastry
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Key Lime Pie$7.49
More about Lilit Cafe

