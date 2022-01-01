Pies in Bethesda
Edith's Pizza
6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda
|CHEF'S SPECIAL: OLD BAY PIE
|$19.95
Chicken Breast seasoned in Old Bay, red onions, over our white sauce and our house cheese blend, a drizzle of Hot Honey and finished with an Old Bay Butter Garlic Crust
|PERSONAL-CHEF'S SPECIAL: OLD BAY PIE
|$14.95
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Alatri Bros
4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
Tomato & Mozzarella Pie
|$14.30
fresh mozzarella | oregano | tomato sauce
|Tomato & Mozzarella Pie
|$13.00
fresh mozzarella | oregano | tomato sauce
|Meatball Pie
|$14.00
chicken or beef meatballs | mozzarella | tomato sauce | parsley
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice
|$6.00
Flaky double crusted pie filled with fresh strawberries and rhubarb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$22.00
Poached chicken, carrots, peal onion, mushrooms, peas, thyme, homemade puff pastry top.
|Kid's Chicken Pot Pie
|$10.00
Vegetables, Homemade Puff Pastry