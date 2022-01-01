Prosciutto in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve prosciutto
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Alatri Bros
4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Prosciutto
|$16.50
mushrooms | caramelized onion | arugula | balsamic reduction | goat cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy