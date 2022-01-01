Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve prosciutto

Alatri Bros image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Alatri Bros

4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto$15.00
mushrooms | caramelized onion | arugula | balsamic reduction | goat cheese
Prosciutto$16.50
mushrooms | caramelized onion | arugula | balsamic reduction | goat cheese
More about Alatri Bros
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

