Quiche in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve quiche
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Large Quiche Lorraine (Serves 8)
|$49.99
Paris ham, bacon, swiss cheese, and eggs in a puff pastry shell. Serves 8.
|Salmon Quiche
|$14.99
Seasonal vegetables and eggs in a puff pastry shell served with a garden salad.
|Quiche Lorraine
|$12.99
Paris ham, bacon, swiss cheese, and eggs in a puff pastry shell, served with a garden salad.
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Quiche
|$7.05
Homemade quiche
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Quiche & Salad
Slice of quiche served with green salad.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Dairy
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Quiche Lorraine
|$14.00
Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese
|Vegetarian Quiche
|$14.00
Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Leeks, Goat Cheese
PLANTA
4910 Elm Street, Bethesda
|QUICHE*
|$17.25
spinach, cashew cheese, mushroom, bacon, baby gem salad
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Fresh Baguette
4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Quiche lorraine
|$12.90
Quiche with Swiss cheese and ham. Contains: Wheat, milk. Served cold
|Spinach Salmon Quiche
|$12.90
Quiche with spinach and smoked salmon. Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg.
|Roasted vegetable & feta Quiche
|$12.90
A savory summer quiche filled with eggs, melty feta cheese, fresh butternut squash, yellow squash, zucchini, red peppers, and red onions. **Contains: Egg, Milk, Wheat and Soy Served cold
