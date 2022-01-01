Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche lorraine in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve quiche lorraine

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Quiche Lorraine (Serves 8)$49.99
Paris ham, bacon, swiss cheese, and eggs in a puff pastry shell. Serves 8.
Quiche Lorraine$12.99
Paris ham, bacon, swiss cheese, and eggs in a puff pastry shell, served with a garden salad.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche Lorraine$14.00
Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Fresh Baguette

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
Quiche lorraine$12.90
Quiche with Swiss cheese and ham. Contains: Wheat, milk. Served cold
More about Fresh Baguette
