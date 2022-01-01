Quiche lorraine in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve quiche lorraine
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Large Quiche Lorraine (Serves 8)
|$49.99
Paris ham, bacon, swiss cheese, and eggs in a puff pastry shell. Serves 8.
|Quiche Lorraine
|$12.99
Paris ham, bacon, swiss cheese, and eggs in a puff pastry shell, served with a garden salad.
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Quiche Lorraine
|$14.00
Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese
Fresh Baguette
4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Quiche lorraine
|$12.90
Quiche with Swiss cheese and ham. Contains: Wheat, milk. Served cold