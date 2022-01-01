Ravioli in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve ravioli
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Ravioli Rose
|$15.00
ricotta I parmesan I fontina cheeses I egg pasta
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Alatri Bros
4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$17.00
grana padano | peas | cream sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Kids Cheese Ravioli w/ Tomato Sauce
|$9.00
|Ravioli Rose - LP
|$16.00
|Portobello Mushroom Ravioli D
|$22.00
Barrel and Crow
4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|House Made Ravioli
|$27.00
Sauteed Arugula, Asparagus,
Sun Dried Tomatoes,
Roasted Almonds, Pesto