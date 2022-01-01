Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ravioli Rose$15.00
ricotta I parmesan I fontina cheeses I egg pasta
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Alatri Bros image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Alatri Bros

4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Butternut Squash Ravioli$17.00
grana padano | peas | cream sauce
More about Alatri Bros
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Ravioli w/ Tomato Sauce$9.00
Ravioli Rose - LP$16.00
Portobello Mushroom Ravioli D$22.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Barrel and Crow image

 

Barrel and Crow

4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Made Ravioli$27.00
Sauteed Arugula, Asparagus,
Sun Dried Tomatoes,
Roasted Almonds, Pesto
More about Barrel and Crow
banner pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Panetteria Ristorante

4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 3.6 (574 reviews)
Ravioli Con Zucca E Ricotta$17.00
Roasted butternut squash ravioli sautéed in sage tomatoes, asparagus, fresh squash, cream sauce, finished with shaved dry ricotta
More about La Panetteria Ristorante

