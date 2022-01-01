Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
REUBEN SANDWICH WITH French Fries$14.95
Classic Marble Rye Bread toasted with corned Beef, Swiss & 1000 island. Served with hand cut french fries
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croque Reuben$12.99
Peppered beef pastrami, Ssuerkraut, mustard, and melted swiss cheese between two crispy slices of bread topped with butter. Served with a side salad.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$9.75
Thinly sliced corned beef, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese. Request cheese substitutes in notes.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Reuben image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$9.99
Voted The Best Reuben By Washingtonian '16/'17/'18
Fresh Homemade Corned Beef With Sauerkraut Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing On Our House Baked Marble Rye
Reuben$16.00
Voted The Best Reuben By Washingtonian '16/'17/'18/"19
Fresh Homemade Corned Beef With Sauerkraut Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing On Our House Baked Marble Rye
More about Caddies On Cordell
Georgetown Bagelry image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben$10.00
More about Georgetown Bagelry
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$9.75
Thinly sliced corned beef, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese. Request cheese substitutes in notes.
More about Bethesda Bagels
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Reuben Sandwich$12.49
Pastrami, melted Swiss, coleslaw, Russian dressing, and rye bread.
More about Lilit Cafe
banner pic

SANDWICHES

Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Reuben Sandwich$9.99
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and grilled rye bread.
More about Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

