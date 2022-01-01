Reuben in Bethesda
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|REUBEN SANDWICH WITH French Fries
|$14.95
Classic Marble Rye Bread toasted with corned Beef, Swiss & 1000 island. Served with hand cut french fries
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Croque Reuben
|$12.99
Peppered beef pastrami, Ssuerkraut, mustard, and melted swiss cheese between two crispy slices of bread topped with butter. Served with a side salad.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Reuben
|$9.75
Thinly sliced corned beef, russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese. Request cheese substitutes in notes.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Reuben
|$9.99
Voted The Best Reuben By Washingtonian '16/'17/'18
Fresh Homemade Corned Beef With Sauerkraut Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing On Our House Baked Marble Rye
|Reuben
|$16.00
Voted The Best Reuben By Washingtonian '16/'17/'18/"19
Fresh Homemade Corned Beef With Sauerkraut Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing On Our House Baked Marble Rye
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Reuben
|$10.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.49
Pastrami, melted Swiss, coleslaw, Russian dressing, and rye bread.