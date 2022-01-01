Rice bowls in Bethesda
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Vegetable Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Wok-fired vegetables, avocado, crispy mushrooms, furikake butter, roasted garlic ssamjang.
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Veggie Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Fresh Avocado, black beans, charred corn, pepper-onion rajas & signature sauce.
|Barbacoa Rice Bowl
|$11.50
Mexican style slow cooked beef, black beans, charred corn, pickled jalapeno, and guajillo sauce.
|Signature Fish Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Baja style crispy fish, black beans, charred corn, pickled jalapeño and signature sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Fava beans, corn, snap peas, caramelized red onions, and mint sauteed with jasmine rice and Aleppo chili oil, topped with a poached egg.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Fish Taco
10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Carnitas Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Mexican style slow cooked pork, black beans, pickled jalapeno, pepper & onion rajas and Salsa Verde.
Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Channa Rice Bowl
|$11.99
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and pepperoncini peppers. Topped with house-made sauce.
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$14.99
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and pepperoncini peppers. Topped with house-made sauce.
|Lamb Rice Bowl
|$16.99
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and pepperoncini peppers. Topped with house-made sauce.