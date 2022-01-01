Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

CHIKO - Bethesda

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Rice Bowl$15.00
Wok-fired vegetables, avocado, crispy mushrooms, furikake butter, roasted garlic ssamjang.
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Rice Bowl$11.00
Fresh Avocado, black beans, charred corn, pepper-onion rajas & signature sauce.
Barbacoa Rice Bowl$11.50
Mexican style slow cooked beef, black beans, charred corn, pickled jalapeno, and guajillo sauce.
Signature Fish Rice Bowl$14.00
Baja style crispy fish, black beans, charred corn, pickled jalapeño and signature sauce.
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Vegetable & Rice Bowl$12.50
Fava beans, corn, snap peas, caramelized red onions, and mint sauteed with jasmine rice and Aleppo chili oil, topped with a poached egg.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Rice Bowl$11.00
Mexican style slow cooked pork, black beans, pickled jalapeno, pepper & onion rajas and Salsa Verde.
Barbacoa Rice Bowl$11.50
Mexican style slow cooked beef, black beans, charred corn, pickled jalapeno, and guajillo sauce.
Signature Fish Rice Bowl$14.00
Baja style crispy fish, black beans, charred corn, pickled jalapeño and signature sauce.
banner pic

 

Himalayan Heritage Restaurant

4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1334 reviews)
Channa Rice Bowl$11.99
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and pepperoncini peppers. Topped with house-made sauce. 
Chicken Rice Bowl$14.99
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and pepperoncini peppers. Topped with house-made sauce. 
Lamb Rice Bowl$16.99
Spring mix, romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, and pepperoncini peppers. Topped with house-made sauce. 
