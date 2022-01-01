Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve rice soup

Bacchus of Lebanon image

SALADS

Bacchus of Lebanon

7945 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Rice Soup$8.50
More about Bacchus of Lebanon
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Chicken Rice Soup$3.85
More about Mayflower

