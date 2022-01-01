Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve risotto

Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Risotto Balls$13.00
SDSC Risotto Primavera$18.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Duck Duck Goose image

 

Duck Duck Goose

7929 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Pea Risotto$20.00
goat cheese, pumpkin seed oil, pickled shallots, hazelnuts
Risotto$20.00
goat cheese, pumpkin seed oil, pickled shallots, hazelnuts
More about Duck Duck Goose
banner pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Panetteria Ristorante

4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 3.6 (574 reviews)
Risotto Ettore$24.00
saffron risotto with black “norcia” truffle four cheese and aromatic herbs
RISOTTO AI FUNGHI E TARTUFO $21.00
risotto with mushrooms, fresh herbs, truffle oil and porcini balsamic
RISOTTO BUTTERNUT SQUASH &amp; LEEKS$20.00
Risotto with butternut squash, leeks, fennel, and spinach
More about La Panetteria Ristorante

