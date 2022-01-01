Risotto in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve risotto
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Risotto Balls
|$13.00
|SDSC Risotto Primavera
|$18.00
More about Duck Duck Goose
Duck Duck Goose
7929 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda
|English Pea Risotto
|$20.00
goat cheese, pumpkin seed oil, pickled shallots, hazelnuts
|Risotto
|$20.00
goat cheese, pumpkin seed oil, pickled shallots, hazelnuts
More about La Panetteria Ristorante
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Panetteria Ristorante
4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Risotto Ettore
|$24.00
saffron risotto with black “norcia” truffle four cheese and aromatic herbs
|RISOTTO AI FUNGHI E TARTUFO
|$21.00
risotto with mushrooms, fresh herbs, truffle oil and porcini balsamic
|RISOTTO BUTTERNUT SQUASH & LEEKS
|$20.00
Risotto with butternut squash, leeks, fennel, and spinach