Salmon in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Salad$19.00
Salmon | Romaine | Mesclun | Homemade Vinaigrette | English Cucumbers | Red Onions
Salmon Mango Entrée$27.00
Grilled Salmon, sauteed roma tomates, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and house - made mango salsa!
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$19.00
Grilled salmon served with orange segments and zest tossed with sautéed fennel, fennel fronds, and shaved fennel. Served with orange dressing on the side.
Blackened Salmon Burger$16.00
Blackened homemade salmon burger, brussels & fennel slaw, and Calabrian chili aioli. Served on a brioche bun with rosemary parmesan chips.
Side Grilled Salmon$8.00
More about Piccoli Piatti
Smashed Salmon image

 

CHIKO - Bethesda

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smashed Salmon$18.00
Black bean butter, wild mushrooms, sauteed vegetables, citrus soy sauce, rice.
More about CHIKO - Bethesda
Item pic

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Salad (entree)$24.95
Baby Spinach Leaves, Grilled Zucchini, White Bean Salad, Roasted pepper Salad, 7 oz Grilled Salmon on top.
KIDS SALMON$7.95
Salmon Pasta$19.95
Chunks of Organic Scottish Salmon, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomato, Pesto Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Salmon & Egg Croissant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon & Egg Croissant$9.99
Smoked salmon, lemon spread, lettuce, tomato, and hard-boiled egg on a croissant.
Salmon Quiche$14.99
Seasonal vegetables and eggs in a puff pastry shell served with a garden salad.
Nordic Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwich$7.99
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Bacchus of Lebanon image

SALADS

Bacchus of Lebanon

7945 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Mechwi$26.00
More about Bacchus of Lebanon
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$9.50
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.
Peppered Salmon & CC$9.50
Flaky hot-smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Taco$15.00
Blackened salmon, jalapeño sauce, charred corn, red cabbage and cilantro. Flour tortillas.
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Alatri Bros image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Alatri Bros

4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Salmon$24.00
wood roasted | caper beurre-blanc sauce | roasted broccolini
More about Alatri Bros
Georgetown Bagelry image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ivy City Salmon Jerky$6.00
More about Georgetown Bagelry
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$9.50
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.
Peppered Salmon & CC$9.50
Flaky hot-smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toast$11.00
Avocado purée, smoked salmon, fresh dill on multigrain bread, side salad
More about Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine$13.00
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine$13.00
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
Praline Bakery & Bistro image

SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Greens, ratatouille, balsamic, virgin oil.
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
7ff34329-e857-47b4-97a1-66a2ed126072 image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Ensalada De Caesar Con Salmon$12.50
Salmon a la Parrilla$24.95
Grilled Salmon with Brandy-Saffron-Cream-Butter Sauce; Served with Rice & Veggies
Salmon (Tapa$8.75
Grilled Salmon on a Bed of Tomato-Concasse and Capers; Topped with Roasted Garlic. Gluten-free
More about Guardado's Restaurant
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Taco$15.00
Blackened salmon, jalapeño sauce, charred corn, red cabbage and cilantro. Flour tortillas.
Salmon Taco$15.00
More about Fish Taco
Item pic

 

Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The No-Salmon Royal Palm$5.50
Plain Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept modifications at this time.
Smoked Salmon 1/2lb$20.00
1/2 Pound
More about Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Salmon (1 Filet)$11.00
Salmon Picatta D$27.00
Salmon Picatta - LP$18.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Item pic

 

Terrain Cafe

7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Toast$14.00
crème fraîche, crispy capers, dill, beet relish, everything spice
Seared Salmon$26.00
apricot & orange blossom tabbouleh, pistachios, pomegranate molasses
More about Terrain Cafe
Item pic

 

Barrel and Crow

4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$18.00
Cilantro Mayo.
Blackened Salmon$27.00
Green Beans, Bell Peppers, Pine Nuts, Romesco
More about Barrel and Crow
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Broiled Salmon (GF)$28.99
Dairy-free is available. Served with Italian style potato and a side salad. (GF)
More about Lilit Cafe
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Grill Kabob

7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
Salmon and Chicken Kabob Platter$29.14
Includes basmati rice (white and brown), salad, fresh tandoori bread, side of chick peas, one white sauce, and one spicy sauce.
Salmon Kabob Platter$18.74
Includes basmati rice (white and brown), salad, fresh tandoori bread, side of chick peas, one white sauce, and one spicy sauce.
Salmon Kabob Salad$18.74
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber along with special white sauce dressing. Salads include bread and chick peas.
More about Grill Kabob
banner pic

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$17.95
Fillet of salmon with teriyaki sauce.
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
consumer pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar

4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Salmon Tibs$20.00
Chopped fresh salmon sauteed with tomatoes, garlic, ginger, onion, lemon, and jalapeno.
More about CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hanaro Sushi

7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1759 reviews)
Smoked Salmon Nigiri$7.00
Two pieces.
Salmon Skin Maki$6.00
Six pieces.
Fatty Salmon Nigiri$8.00
Two pieces. Sake Toro.
More about Hanaro Sushi
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Fresh Baguette

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
Spinach Salmon Quiche$12.90
Quiche with spinach and smoked salmon. Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg.
More about Fresh Baguette
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
SMOKED SALMON DIP$19.29
Smoked salmon, spent grain grill bread, cucumber relish, charred lemon.
FRESHLY GRILLED SALMON$24.29
Freshly grilled salmon, roasted brussels sprouts, cauliflower rice.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Fresh Baguette

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
Spinach Salmon Quiche$12.90
Quiche with spinach and smoked salmon. Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg.
More about Fresh Baguette
banner pic

 

Himalayan Heritage Restaurant

4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1334 reviews)
Salmon Tikka$20.99
Served with side of rice.
Grilled Salmon with Spinach Rice$21.99
Served with side of rice.
More about Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
banner pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mon Ami Gabi

7239 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (4404 reviews)
Smoked Salmon$17.95
Brioche, creme fraiche, egg, capers
Seared Salmon$32.95
asparagus, creme fraiche-sorrel sauce
Salmon, Spinach &amp; Baby kale$27.95
Avocado, Blueberries, Candied Walnuts, Caper Lemon Vinaigrette.
More about Mon Ami Gabi

Map

