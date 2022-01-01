Salmon in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve salmon
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Salmon | Romaine | Mesclun | Homemade Vinaigrette | English Cucumbers | Red Onions
|Salmon Mango Entrée
|$27.00
Grilled Salmon, sauteed roma tomates, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and house - made mango salsa!
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Grilled salmon served with orange segments and zest tossed with sautéed fennel, fennel fronds, and shaved fennel. Served with orange dressing on the side.
|Blackened Salmon Burger
|$16.00
Blackened homemade salmon burger, brussels & fennel slaw, and Calabrian chili aioli. Served on a brioche bun with rosemary parmesan chips.
|Side Grilled Salmon
|$8.00
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Smashed Salmon
|$18.00
Black bean butter, wild mushrooms, sauteed vegetables, citrus soy sauce, rice.
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Salmon Salad (entree)
|$24.95
Baby Spinach Leaves, Grilled Zucchini, White Bean Salad, Roasted pepper Salad, 7 oz Grilled Salmon on top.
|KIDS SALMON
|$7.95
|Salmon Pasta
|$19.95
Chunks of Organic Scottish Salmon, Artichoke Hearts, Roma Tomato, Pesto Cream Sauce, Penne Pasta
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Salmon & Egg Croissant
|$9.99
Smoked salmon, lemon spread, lettuce, tomato, and hard-boiled egg on a croissant.
|Salmon Quiche
|$14.99
Seasonal vegetables and eggs in a puff pastry shell served with a garden salad.
|Nordic Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwich
|$7.99
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Salmon Salad
|$9.50
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.
|Peppered Salmon & CC
|$9.50
Flaky hot-smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Salmon Taco
|$15.00
Blackened salmon, jalapeño sauce, charred corn, red cabbage and cilantro. Flour tortillas.
Alatri Bros
4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Roasted Salmon
|$24.00
wood roasted | caper beurre-blanc sauce | roasted broccolini
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Ivy City Salmon Jerky
|$6.00
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Avocado purée, smoked salmon, fresh dill on multigrain bread, side salad
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
|$13.00
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
|$13.00
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Grilled Salmon
|$28.00
Greens, ratatouille, balsamic, virgin oil.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Ensalada De Caesar Con Salmon
|$12.50
|Salmon a la Parrilla
|$24.95
Grilled Salmon with Brandy-Saffron-Cream-Butter Sauce; Served with Rice & Veggies
|Salmon (Tapa
|$8.75
Grilled Salmon on a Bed of Tomato-Concasse and Capers; Topped with Roasted Garlic. Gluten-free
Fish Taco
10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Salmon Taco
|$15.00
Blackened salmon, jalapeño sauce, charred corn, red cabbage and cilantro. Flour tortillas.
|Salmon Taco
|$15.00
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|The No-Salmon Royal Palm
|$5.50
Plain Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion and Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept modifications at this time.
|Smoked Salmon 1/2lb
|$20.00
1/2 Pound
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Side Salmon (1 Filet)
|$11.00
|Salmon Picatta D
|$27.00
|Salmon Picatta - LP
|$18.00
Terrain Cafe
7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Smoked Salmon Toast
|$14.00
crème fraîche, crispy capers, dill, beet relish, everything spice
|Seared Salmon
|$26.00
apricot & orange blossom tabbouleh, pistachios, pomegranate molasses
Barrel and Crow
4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Salmon Burger
|$18.00
Cilantro Mayo.
|Blackened Salmon
|$27.00
Green Beans, Bell Peppers, Pine Nuts, Romesco
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Broiled Salmon (GF)
|$28.99
Dairy-free is available. Served with Italian style potato and a side salad. (GF)
Grill Kabob
7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda
|Salmon and Chicken Kabob Platter
|$29.14
Includes basmati rice (white and brown), salad, fresh tandoori bread, side of chick peas, one white sauce, and one spicy sauce.
|Salmon Kabob Platter
|$18.74
Includes basmati rice (white and brown), salad, fresh tandoori bread, side of chick peas, one white sauce, and one spicy sauce.
|Salmon Kabob Salad
|$18.74
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber along with special white sauce dressing. Salads include bread and chick peas.
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
|$17.95
Fillet of salmon with teriyaki sauce.
CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Salmon Tibs
|$20.00
Chopped fresh salmon sauteed with tomatoes, garlic, ginger, onion, lemon, and jalapeno.
Hanaro Sushi
7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Smoked Salmon Nigiri
|$7.00
Two pieces.
|Salmon Skin Maki
|$6.00
Six pieces.
|Fatty Salmon Nigiri
|$8.00
Two pieces. Sake Toro.
Fresh Baguette
4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Spinach Salmon Quiche
|$12.90
Quiche with spinach and smoked salmon. Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg.
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|SMOKED SALMON DIP
|$19.29
Smoked salmon, spent grain grill bread, cucumber relish, charred lemon.
|FRESHLY GRILLED SALMON
|$24.29
Freshly grilled salmon, roasted brussels sprouts, cauliflower rice.
Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Salmon Tikka
|$20.99
Served with side of rice.
|Grilled Salmon with Spinach Rice
|$21.99
Served with side of rice.
Mon Ami Gabi
7239 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Smoked Salmon
|$17.95
Brioche, creme fraiche, egg, capers
|Seared Salmon
|$32.95
asparagus, creme fraiche-sorrel sauce
|Salmon, Spinach & Baby kale
|$27.95
Avocado, Blueberries, Candied Walnuts, Caper Lemon Vinaigrette.
