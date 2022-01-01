Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve salmon salad

Consumer pic

 

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Salad$19.00
Salmon | Romaine | Mesclun | Homemade Vinaigrette | English Cucumbers | Red Onions
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$19.00
Grilled salmon served with orange segments and zest tossed with sautéed fennel, fennel fronds, and shaved fennel. Served with orange dressing on the side.
More about Piccoli Piatti
Item pic

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Salad (entree)$24.95
Baby Spinach Leaves, Grilled Zucchini, White Bean Salad, Roasted pepper Salad, 7 oz Grilled Salmon on top.
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Salad$15.99
Smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, lemon, and fresh greens.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$9.50
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$9.50
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Grill Kabob

7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
Salmon Kabob Salad$18.74
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber along with special white sauce dressing. Salads include bread and chick peas.
More about Grill Kabob

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Fish Tacos

Vegetable Dumplings

Quesadillas

Udon Noodles

Shrimp Fried Rice

Baklava

Steak Bowls

Bulgogi

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston