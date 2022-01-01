Salmon salad in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve salmon salad
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Salmon | Romaine | Mesclun | Homemade Vinaigrette | English Cucumbers | Red Onions
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Grilled salmon served with orange segments and zest tossed with sautéed fennel, fennel fronds, and shaved fennel. Served with orange dressing on the side.
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Salmon Salad (entree)
|$24.95
Baby Spinach Leaves, Grilled Zucchini, White Bean Salad, Roasted pepper Salad, 7 oz Grilled Salmon on top.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$15.99
Smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, lemon, and fresh greens.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Salmon Salad
|$9.50
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Salmon Salad
|$9.50
Kippered salmon salad, with the choice of cream cheese or sliced cheese.