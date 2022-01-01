Salmon sandwiches in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Nordic Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwich
|$7.99
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish