Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nordic Smoked Salmon Tea Sandwich$7.99
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Fish And Chips

Taquitos

Sliders

Fish Salad

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Curry

Quesadillas

Vegetable Tempura

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston