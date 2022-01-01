Scallops in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve scallops
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|SCALLOP APP (single)
|$7.95
|SCALLOPS DINNER
|$26.95
4 Jumbo Seared Scallops, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Basil Olive OIl
|Scallops / Artichoke / Bacon
|$26.90
Pan Seared Jumbo Scallops, Applewood Bacon, Artichoke Hearts/Roma Tomato, Chardonnay Broth, Smoked Paprika Rice, Daily Vegetables
More about Cooper's Mill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Cooper's Mill
5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda
|Sea Scallops
|$39.00
Barley risotto, roasted garlic, local vegetables, saffron lemon vinaigrette.
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Hot and Spicy Shrimp and Scallop with vegetable
|$15.95
|Beef and Scallop with Oyster Sauce
|$15.95
|Steamed Shrimp and Scallop with Mixed Vegetables
|$17.95
More about Hanaro Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hanaro Sushi
7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Spicy Scallop Maki
|$8.99
Six pieces.
|Scallop Nigiri
|$7.99
Two pieces. Hotategai.
|Scallop Sashimi
|$9.99
Three pieces. Hotategai.
More about Hunan Kitchen
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd, Bethesda
|Steamed Scallop with vegetables
|$21.95
Served with mixed vegetables.
|Beef and Scallops
|$21.95
Slices of beef and scallops sauteed with broccoli mushrooms.
More about Smoke BBQ
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Smoke BBQ
4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Scalloped Potatoes
|$5.00
Creamy potatoes with thyme. Topped with cheddar.