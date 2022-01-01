Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SCALLOP APP (single)$7.95
SCALLOPS DINNER$26.95
4 Jumbo Seared Scallops, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Basil Olive OIl
Scallops / Artichoke / Bacon$26.90
Pan Seared Jumbo Scallops, Applewood Bacon, Artichoke Hearts/Roma Tomato, Chardonnay Broth, Smoked Paprika Rice, Daily Vegetables
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Cooper's Mill

5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4 (272 reviews)
Sea Scallops$39.00
Barley risotto, roasted garlic, local vegetables, saffron lemon vinaigrette.
More about Cooper's Mill
banner pic

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Hot and Spicy Shrimp and Scallop with vegetable$15.95
Beef and Scallop with Oyster Sauce$15.95
Steamed Shrimp and Scallop with Mixed Vegetables$17.95
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hanaro Sushi

7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1759 reviews)
Spicy Scallop Maki$8.99
Six pieces.
Scallop Nigiri$7.99
Two pieces. Hotategai.
Scallop Sashimi$9.99
Three pieces. Hotategai.
More about Hanaro Sushi
banner pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Hunan Kitchen

5253 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 3.9 (119 reviews)
Steamed Scallop with vegetables$21.95
Served with mixed vegetables.
Beef and Scallops$21.95
Slices of beef and scallops sauteed with broccoli mushrooms.
More about Hunan Kitchen
banner pic

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoke BBQ

4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1625 reviews)
Scalloped Potatoes$5.00
Creamy potatoes with thyme. Topped with cheddar.
More about Smoke BBQ
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Scallop with Garlic Sauce$18.95
Hot and spicy. Served with rice.
Fried Scallops Dinner$12.95
Twelve pieces. Served with French fries.
Scallop with Chinese Vegetables$18.95
Served with rice.
More about Mayflower

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Shrimp Fajitas

Paninis

Crispy Beef

Macarons

Chopped Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Brisket

Chocolate Croissants

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston