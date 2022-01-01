Seafood paella in Bethesda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant image

 

Chef Tony's Fresh Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
[FM] SEAFOOD PAELLA FAMILY$85.00
Pan Roasted Angel Hair Pasta, Lobster Tomato Broth, Shrimp, Scallops, Crab Meat & Mussels. All Family Meals feed an estimated 3-5 people, and include a large Italian Salad (Mesclun, Red Onion, Egg, Parmesan, Cucumber, White Balsamic Vinaigrette) & Toasted Artisan Bread w/ Olive OIl
More about Chef Tony's Fresh Seafood Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fiesta Paella (Seafood only) 5-6pp NEW$95.00
Simmering Saffron Rice with Scallops, Octopus and Squid; Topped with Shrimp, Mussels, Green Peas & Piquillo Pepper
More about Guardado's Restaurant

