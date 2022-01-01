Seafood soup in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve seafood soup
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Seafood Soup
|$10.50
Seafood Saffron Soup with Mussels, Squid, Tilapia, Shrimp & Vegetables (Made to Order)
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Seafood Soup (Guerrero Style)
|$13.95
A delightful combination of scallops, shrimp, and clams in a savory saffron broth topped with fresh cilantro. **Changes may incur an additional cost**
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd, Bethesda
|Seafood Soup
|$12.95
For 2.