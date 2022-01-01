Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood soup in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve seafood soup

Guardado's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Soup$10.50
Seafood Saffron Soup with Mussels, Squid, Tilapia, Shrimp & Vegetables (Made to Order)
More about Guardado's Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Soup (Guerrero Style)$13.95
A delightful combination of scallops, shrimp, and clams in a savory saffron broth topped with fresh cilantro. **Changes may incur an additional cost**
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
banner pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Hunan Kitchen

5253 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 3.9 (119 reviews)
Seafood Soup$12.95
For 2.
More about Hunan Kitchen
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Large Seafood Soup$12.95
For two.
More about Mayflower

